Two Rockets Target U.S. Base in Eastern Syria

Two rockets targeted international coalition forces at the U.S. patrol base in northeastern Syria, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement late Friday.

The attack at its base in al-Shaddadi was the third of its kind in a week but resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) visited the rocket origin site and found a third unfired rocket, the statement added.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, in an earlier report about the Friday night rocket attack said “the area has been witnessing attacks by ISIS cells.” It later said that Iran-backed militias “are responsible for Friday’s rocket fire.”

Such groups have significant influence in the Syria-Iraq border region, the war monitor noted, according to AFP.

“Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” said Col. Joe Buccino, CENTCOM spokesman.

On November 17th, rockets targeted the coalition’s Green Village base, which is in Syria’s largest oil field, Al-Omar, near the Iraqi border, CENTCOM said at the time. There were no injuries.

