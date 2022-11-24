Assad Receives Message from Belarus President on Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation

President Bashar al-Assad received Thursday the Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad received Thursday the Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, and his accompanying delegation.

Golovchenko handed over President Assad a message from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the relations of friendship binding the two countries and the prospects of developing bilateral cooperation.

President Assad described this visit as important not only in terms of the bilateral agreements that were signed between the two countries but also to search for specific areas of cooperation and launch it in a practical way moving forward with establishing joint investment projects benefiting both parties.

Assad indicated that Belarus is being targeted because of its strategic location in the heart of Europe and the independence of its decisions and policies, stressing that the West is pursuing a policy of waging wars so that it can continue because “if these wars stop, the system of domination will be dismantled.”

He went on to say that the Western States failed to achieve their goals through this policy in many countries such as Syria, Russia and Belarus, so they moved to economic wars, considering that unifying efforts between these countries is important for confronting these wars, as well as establishing a network of economic relations with countries that have the same principles and values, and then the West will be isolated.

The Prime Minister, for his part, affirmed that areas of cooperation with Syria are unlimited, noting that institutions in Belarus have prepared to set up several projects and exchange products between the two countries.

“Belarus is looking forward to preserving meetings among institutions of both countries to expand the productive sectors and reactivate joint projects.”

