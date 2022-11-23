Belarus Prime Minister in Damascus Airport, Heading Economic Delegation

Roman Golovchenko arrived at Damascus International Airport heading an economic delegation for a two days visit, according to SANA.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, arrived at Damascus International Airport at the head of an economic delegation on a two days visit, during which he is scheduled to discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations in various fields.

Talks are scheduled to include the file of economic relations, strengthening intra-trade procedures and cooperation in several vital sectors such as energy, transport, education and culture in a way that achieves mutual interest, as well as discussing the contribution of Belarusian companies to the reconstruction process in Syria, and cooperation between the business sectors of the two countries.

Minister of Transport Eng.Zouhair Khzeim, Head of the Honorary Mission and minister of Public Works and Housing Eng. Suhail Mohammad Abdullatif, Chairman of the Syrian-Belarusian Joint Committee, received the Belarusian Prime Minister at Damascus International Airport.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.