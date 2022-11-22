Turkish Leader Praises Erdogan-Sisi Meeting, Calls for Meeting with Assad

The leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, praised that the meeting held with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Qatar, according to Shaam Network.

Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, considered that the meeting held with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Qatar is “right” and that the way must be opened to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan shook hands with Egyptian President Sisi two days ago on the sidelines of the opening of the World Cup in Doha, in the first meeting between the two leaders in many years. A picture published on the official website of the Turkish presidency showed the two presidents, whose relationship has cooled since Sisi took office in Egypt, shaking hands with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad.

Bahçeli, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in remarks published by media close to the government on Tuesday that “the contact established by our president with Egyptian President Sisi in Qatar is correct, and in our opinion it should be restored.”

“Not only that, but a meeting must be opened with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar al-Assad, and a common will must be formed against terrorist organizations,” he added.

In an official statement issued by the party, Bahçeli, head of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, welcomed the statements of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about the meeting with the Assad regime’s foreign minister and what he called the possibility of reconciliation between the opposition and the regime in Syria.

Bahçeli said in a statement by the party allied to the Justice and Development Party within the “Public” coalition that “Turkey’s steps in Syria are valuable and accurate, and the constructive and realistic statements of our foreign minister on establishing peace between the Syrian opposition and the Assad regime are a strong outlet for the search for a lasting solution.”

He added: “No one should be disturbed by this,” considering that raising the level of Turkey’s talks with the Syrian regime to the level of political dialogue, in the context of removing “terrorist organizations” from every region in which they are present, is one of the most important issues on the political agenda in the future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.