Russian Center for Reconciliation Reveals Details of Last Israeli Attack on Syria

The Syrian air defence forces shot down three of the eight missiles, according to Athr Press.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria revealed that Syrian air defence systems shot down three out of eight missiles launched by Israeli Air Force fighter jets in the countryside of Homs from Lebanese airspace.

“On November 13th, 2022, from 18:30 to 18:35, an Israeli Air Force’s F-15 fighter group launched from Lebanese airspace an air strike with eight cruise missiles on targets in the area and at Shayrat military airbase in Homs countryside. The Syrian air defence forces shot down three missiles,” explained the center’s deputy head Oleg Egorov.

This aggression came about three weeks after the previous aggression carried out by the Israeli entity and targeted some positions in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. The losses were limited to material damage.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense had previously reported: “The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of Tripoli-Hermel in northern Lebanon, targeting the Shayrat military airbase in the countryside of Homs.”

The statement added: “Our air defence means confronted the aggression missiles and shot down some of them. The aggression led to the martyrdom of two military personnel, the injury of three others and the occurrence of material losses.”

Analysis of the Hebrew media indicates that Russia has not exerted any pressure on Israel to stop its attacks, pointing out that “the military coordination mechanism between Israel and Russia is working regularly.” In this context the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has already quoted the confirmation of security and political sources, saying: “Israeli policy towards attacks in Syria has not changed, and it remains the same.”

