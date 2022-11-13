UN: Annexation of Golan Null and Void; Israel Must End Occupation Immediately

The resolution on the occupied Syrian Golan was voted in favour by 148 States, according to al-Watan.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Israel end its occupation of the Syrian Golan. It also adopted another resolution affirming that Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem and the Golan, are illegal and constitute an obstacle to peace.

The resolutions came in votes of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee at the seventy-seventh session of the United Nations General Assembly relating to the occupied Syrian Golan and Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, both resolutions of which were adopted.

The resolution on the occupied Syrian Golan was voted in favour by 148 States, 22 abstained, and the United States, Israel and Liberia objected to it.

The resolution on Israeli settlements in the occupied territories was voted on by 150 States, with Canada, Hungary, Israel, Nauru, Micronesia, Liberia, the Marshall Islands, and the United States opposed and 14 abstentions.

Under the resolution, the UN General Assembly affirms the illegality of the decision taken by Israel on December 14, 1981, “to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan, resulting in the effective annexation of that territory.”

The resolution calls upon Israel, as an existing occupying power, to comply with the resolutions on the occupied Syrian Golan and to end its occupation immediately. It stressed that the annexation of the Golan is null and void and has no international legal effect.

With regard to the decision on Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan, the resolution said: “The transfer by the occupying Power of some of its civilian population to the territory it occupies constitutes a breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

