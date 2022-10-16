Tourism Investment Forum 2022 Kicks off in Damascus

Syria seeks to provide an attractive investment environment for investors in the tourism sector, according to SANA.

The Tourism Investment Forum 2022 events have started at the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus, inaugurated by PM Eng. Hussein Arnous.

Delivering a speech, Arnous said that the forum aims to achieve the optimum economic feasibility to invest in the facilities of the public bodies, restart work in tourism projects that have been suspended due to terrorism, and present new promotional opportunities.

Arnous added that the government seeks to develop tourism investments, foster the development role in the tourism sector, and provide an attractive investment environment for investors, especially after the issuance of Investment Law No. 18 for the year 2021, which granted great advantages and exemptions to investors in all economic sectors.

The forum is organized by the Ministry of Tourism in cooperation with the Syrian Investment Agency and the participation of Arab and foreign businessmen and investors.

The forum included opening two photo exhibitions representing the projects offered for investment in several governorates, followed by two films, one film for the Tourism Investment Forum / 2022/ and another for the Syrian Investment Agency on the tourist sites offered for investment.

Over the course of two days, the Forum will present several projects prepared for investment, amounting to 25.

