A Historic Chance for Syria’s Unions

For decades, professional unions in Syria operated under the tight grip of the ruling Ba’ath Party, stripped of their autonomy and transformed into tools of state control. Their original purpose—defending the rights of workers and professionals—was eroded as they became extensions of the regime, used for political propaganda and societal oversight. However, following the recent collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule and the rise of the interim Damascus government, Syria’s unions now face a critical juncture: the opportunity to reclaim their independence and restore their democratic function.

From Advocates to Instruments of Control

The Ba’ath Party’s dominance over civil institutions dates back to its 1963 coup, when Decree No. 68 placed all civilian organizations, including unions, under the control of the Revolutionary Command Council. This marked the beginning of a systematic effort to co-opt and suppress independent civil society in Syria.

By the 1970s, the party solidified its control through Article 8 of the 1973 Constitution, which declared the Ba’ath the “leading party in society and the state.” This effectively eliminated any meaningful independence for unions, reducing them to bureaucratic appendages of the regime. The final blow came in 1980, when Hafez al-Assad dissolved the Bar Association, the Doctors’ Syndicate, the Engineers’ Syndicate, and other professional unions, replacing their leadership with party loyalists and integrating them into the security apparatus. Membership in these unions became mandatory for practising professionals, transforming them into instruments of state surveillance.

Under Bashar al-Assad, this model persisted. When the Syrian uprising erupted in 2011, unions were tasked with identifying and expelling members who participated in protests. The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented widespread dismissals, arrests, and financial penalties imposed on dissident professionals. Even after the Ba’ath Party’s constitutional monopoly was formally abolished in 2012, the regime maintained its dominance over unions through its deep entrenchment in state institutions.

A New Era for Syrian Unions?

The overthrow of Assad’s regime by the Military Operations Administration two months ago has radically altered the political landscape. The interim Damascus government, now in control, has disbanded the Ba’ath Party and its affiliated institutions, including professional unions, and has declared their assets the property of the Syrian state. This presents an unprecedented opportunity for unions to reclaim their independence.

In this new reality, unions are seeking to redefine their roles. Yet, their journey toward genuine autonomy is still in its infancy. Previous union structures that emerged in opposition-controlled territories before Assad’s downfall offer valuable lessons, but also serve as cautionary examples. While they operated outside regime control, these unions often faced interference from local authorities and armed factions, highlighting the difficulty of maintaining true independence in a volatile environment.

Legal and Political Challenges

Despite the optimism surrounding this transition, significant legal and political hurdles remain. The interim government has dissolved existing unions and appointed new leadership, often drawing from opposition-affiliated organizations such as the Free Syrian Lawyers Association and the Free Engineers Association. In some cases, new leadership was appointed without internal elections, sparking concerns about government interference in union affairs.

For instance, the Union of Syrian Journalists was directly dissolved by the interim prime minister’s office, which then appointed a temporary executive board composed of journalists from opposition-held areas. This move triggered an immediate response from the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), which condemned the decision as a violation of international labor agreements and called for the reinstatement of the dissolved leadership. In response, the new leadership argued that the previous union was illegitimate, having been an extension of the Ba’ath Party.

Similar patterns have emerged across various professional bodies. The Ministry of Public Works and Housing has appointed interim leadership for the Engineers and Contractors Syndicates, while the Ministry of Culture has approved the formation of a temporary steering committee for the Artists’ Syndicate, composed of prominent figures such as Mona Wassef, Abbas al-Nouri, and Sumer Sami.

While these interim measures have received broad support from professionals eager to see the unions free from Ba’athist influence, they have also raised questions about whether the government is simply replacing one form of political control with another. Many critics argue that any meaningful transition must be grounded in transparent, democratic elections rather than top-down appointments.

The Role of Unions in Syria’s Reconstruction

Looking ahead, the fate of Syria’s unions will depend on their ability to establish genuine independence and democratic governance. The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has emphasized that the transition must prioritize workers’ rights, calling on both governments and private sector actors to support the formation of independent labor organizations.

“The fall of the Assad regime presents a historic opportunity for Syria to move from decades of repression toward a future based on justice and democracy,” said ITUC Secretary-General Luc Triangle. “We are committed to supporting Syrian workers in rebuilding their institutions and securing their rights.”

The role of unions in Syria’s reconstruction will be critical. As organizations representing workers and professionals, they can serve as essential stakeholders in rebuilding the country’s economy, ensuring fair labor standards, and advocating for workers’ rights. However, their success will depend on maintaining a delicate balance—remaining free from state control while also playing a constructive role in national recovery efforts.

Lessons from Opposition-Held Areas

The experience of unions operating in opposition-controlled northern Syria over the past decade offers both inspiration and cautionary lessons. In areas under the governance of the Syrian Salvation Government (SSG) and the Syrian Interim Government (SIG), unions attempted to function independently but often faced political pressure and government intervention.

For example, in 2020, the SSG blocked the formation of an independent federation of unions, exerting control over professional bodies and even appointing leadership to align with its political agenda. Similarly, union members in northern Syria have repeatedly protested government overreach, demanding greater autonomy in decision-making. These experiences underscore the need for robust legal protections to prevent future governments—whether transitional or permanent—from co-opting unions for political purposes.

Building a New Union Movement

To ensure unions play a meaningful role in Syria’s future, experts argue that several fundamental principles must be established:

Guaranteed Membership Rights – Unions must have open and voluntary membership, free from political coercion. Democratic Governance – Union leadership must be chosen through transparent elections, not government appointments. Legal Protection – Laws must safeguard unions from political interference, enshrining their independence in the constitution. Constructive Engagement with the State – Unions should act as parallel institutions, holding the government accountable while participating in economic and social development.

Dr. Ahmed Hussein, a Syrian academic, emphasizes that unions must evolve beyond being tools of political control. “Syria needs professional unions that advocate for their members’ rights, contribute to reconstruction efforts, and promote democratic governance,” he says.

As Syria embarks on this new chapter, its unions stand at a pivotal crossroads. Will they seize this opportunity to reclaim their independence and become genuine voices for workers and professionals? Or will they once again fall under the influence of political forces? The coming months will be decisive in shaping the future of Syria’s labour movement—and, by extension, the country’s democratic trajectory.

