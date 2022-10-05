After Similar Operations that Took Place in Several Governorates: New Settlement Process Begins in Suweida

The settlement process comes under the amnesty decrees issued by President Bashar al-Assad, according to Syria News.

On Thursday, a new settlement will be launched in Suweida Governorate, following similar operations in several governorates, on the occasion of the forty-ninth anniversary of the October Liberation War.

A source in the government said in a statement to SANA that a center would be opened on Thursday, the seventh of April hall, in the city of Suweida. This is to settle the situation of civilians and military members.

Those wishing to settle must bring with them two personal photos, a copy of their personal identity or civil registration.

The settlement process comes under the amnesty decrees issued by President Bashar al-Assad, including those who fled and escaped mandatory and reserve conscription and those wanted, except for those with personal claims.

In the past period, settlement operations have begun in the towns of Rural Damascus, Idleb, Aleppo, Raqqa, Daraa and Deir-ez-Zor. They included wanted civilians and conscription deserters.

