Jordan Seizes 800.000 Narcotic Pills Coming from Syria

Public Security Directorate in Jordan announced it thwarted on Tuesday two attempts to smuggle “large quantities” of narcotic pills from Syria.

One of the attempts was through a truck loaded with vegetables.

The Syrian-Jordanian border is witnessing an active movement in drug smuggling, according to the Jordanian authorities.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate said the employees of the Anti-Narcotics Department, in coordination with the Jordanian customs and security services at the Jaber-Nassib border crossing, managed to thwart two attempts to smuggle large quantities of narcotic pills through the crossing.

A truck, which was loaded with vegetables and coming from Syria, was seized, and the driver was arrested.

As a result, they found 800.000 narcotic pills, which were secretly hidden.

The spokesperson said that another vehicle and its driver were seized in another process.

This came after receiving information about it, where they found 54.000 narcotic pills hidden in secret places in mechanical parts in the vehicle.

On September 19, Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that drug smuggling from Syria continues and poses threats to the country as it aggravates largely.

In August, Jordan’s security authorities asked Damascus officially to close down and pursue at least two workshops of a drug (they had knowledge of) manufacturing drugs on Syrian soil, according to media outlets.

