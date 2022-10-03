King of Jordan: We’ll Continue to Push for Political Solution in Syria

Jordan's King Abdullah II said the kingdom continues to push for a political solution to the Syrian crisis, according to Baladi News.

On Sunday, during a meeting that included several political figures in the country, King Abdullah II of Jordan added that Jordan wants a solution that preserves the unity of Syria’s land and people and ensures the voluntary and safe return of refugees, according to the Jordanian news agency Petra.

He pointed to the role of Jordanian army forces in countering drug trafficking, most of which comes across the Syrian border.

The king said Jordan is cooperating with Egypt and Iraq to build economic partnerships that will reflect their results on the region and contribute to improving economic conditions.

The king’s speech came a few days after Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made remarks to the UAE’s National newspaper that his country was mobilizing for “international and regional support for an Arab-led political process” to end the war in Syria.

The U.S. administration has reiterated its rejection of any attempt to improve relations with the Syrian regime or normalize with it.

The New Arab newspaper quoted a U.S. State Department official, who preferred not to be named, as saying that the US government “does not support efforts to rehabilitate the Syrian regime or its president, Bashar al-Assad. The United States will not improve its diplomatic relations with the regime.”

