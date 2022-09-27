Jordan Discusses Arab-led ‘Peace Process’ in Syria

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that his country was mobilizing support for the "peace process" led by some Arab countries in Syria, according to al-Souria Net.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that his country was mobilizing support for the “peace process” led by some Arab countries in Syria.

In an interview with the UAE’s English-language newspaper The National on Monday, Safadi said that Oman was mobilizing regional and international support for an Arab-led political process to end the war in Syria.

The process will involve Saudi Arabia and other countries, he said, adding that it is based on UN Resolutions 2254 and 2642, which provide a road map for a “political settlement” for the Syrian file.

Asked about the impact of U.S. sanctions on that “peace process,” Jordan’s foreign minister said “such obstacles can be overcome,” without elaborating on the mechanism.

“I can safely say that everyone wants to see an end to this crisis, and everyone is open to any mechanism that can end this crisis,” Safadi said, adding that Jordan “calls for a collective Arab role to end that crisis.”

On normalization efforts with the Syrian regime, Safadi said that Arab countries should take a “gradual approach” and lead the resolution of the “Syrian conflict.”

“There has been no real process to address the Syrian crisis in the last few years. It has been a status quo policy, and we cannot live with the policies of the status quo.”

The National quoted Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib last week as saying that “unlike in the past, during this year’s UN General Assembly meeting, the United States did not raise any objections to normalization efforts with the Assad regime.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.