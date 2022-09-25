Government Shelling Kills Opposition Military Leader in Aleppo

The targeting took place close to the village of Kabbashin, south of Afrin, according to North Press.

Syrian government forces killed on Saturday evening a leader of Turkish-backed armed opposition factions, known as the Syrian National Army (SNA), with a guided missile in Afrin countryside, north of Aleppo.

The targeting took place close to the village of Kabbashin, south of Afrin which led to the killing of the leader and the injury of his companion.

Afrin has been under the occupation of Turkey since March 2018 following the so-called “Olive Branch” military operation.

Ahrar el-Sham defectors

An exclusive source told North Press that the leader of the Sham Legion, Ferzat al-Hussein, known as Abu Abdo, was killed, and his companion was wounded.

Hussein hails from the village of Sheikh Idris in the countryside of Saraqib, east of Idleb.

He and his group defected from the Ahrar al-Sham faction then he joined Sham Legion due to a disagreement between two leaders, according to the source.

