South African Deputy Minister of International Relations in Syria on Official Visit

The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining political and diplomatic coordination between Syria and South Africa, according to SANA.

South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini and an accompanying delegation arrived in Syria on an official visit, according to SANA’s reporter.

Upon arrival at the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing, the delegation, which includes several senior South African officials, was received by Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari and many Syrian diplomats.

Later, Jaafari discussed with Mashego-Dlamini the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and the continuous political and diplomatic cooperation and coordination between both countries.

Talks focused on the willingness of the two countries’ leaderships to enhance bilateral relations at all levels, especially that the joint historical relations between the two states and peoples constitute a cornerstone in pushing the bilateral relations forward.

The two sides also stressed the importance of maintaining political and diplomatic coordination and cooperation in international forums.

Jaafari likened the conditions that Syria has been going through to those of South Africa under Nelson Mandela, who struggled for freedom and rejected submission, adding that the countries that are claiming today to support the Syrian people and raise the slogans of democracy, freedom and human rights are the same ones that had imprisoned and tortured the great Mandela, loot the Syrian resources and support the foreign terrorists.

