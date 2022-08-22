Spanish Communist Party Delegation in Damascus

Aser Heranci, Head of the Syria Support Youth Movement of the Spanish Communist Party, visited Damascus on top of a delegation, according to SANA.

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari have affirmed that Syria’s victory over terrorism and the forces supporting it is a victory for all countries under siege and so-called sanctions.

Jaafari’s remarks came during a meeting yesterday with Aser Heranci, Head of the Syria Support Youth Movement of the Spanish Communist Party and the accompanying delegation.

Jaafari underscored the importance of the role of European youth in creating the necessary awareness of the conspiracy hatched against Syria within their societies.

Jaafari reviewed the impacts of the terrorist war waged against Syria, the external interference in its internal affairs, and the illegitimate unilateral coercive economic measures.

Read Also:

He pointed out that the American, Turkish and Israeli occupation of parts of the lands have contributed to the aggravation of the suffering of the Syrian people.

In this context, Dr. al-Jaafari stressed that preserving the unity and integrity of the Syrian territories and the liberation of all the occupied territories is a priority for Syria, which has achieved a diplomatic victory and is on the cusp of achieving its political and military victory.

He stressed that Syria’s victory over terrorism and the forces supporting it is a victory for the right and for all countries that are under siege and the so-called sanctions.

Dr. Jaafari hailed the awareness of the European youth despite the media war being waged on Syria, appreciating their ability to be independent with their ideas and stressing the importance of their role in creating the necessary awareness within their societies.

For his part, Heranci referred to the activities carried out by the movement to confront propaganda and media misinformation, as these events explain the reality of the so-called “Syrian opposition.”

He stressed that members of the delegation will transfer from the neighbourhoods of Damascus the stable security reality and will continue their support for Syria, which has withstood and resisted terrorism.

Minister of Culture

Minister of Culture Dr. Lubanah Mshaweh also met with the Spanish delegation from the “Syria Support Movement” of the Spanish Communist Party.

Mshaweh underscored the importance of the visit in documenting the ancient Syrian civilization and what terrorism had done during the war waged on Syria.

The minister also affirmed the importance of conveying a true image to the Spanish youth, highly appreciating the efforts of the Movement in supporting humanitarian and political issues.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.