Mazloum Abdi: Defining the Path Forward with Syria’s New Administration

Mazloum Abdi, leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), discussed recent developments in dialogue with the new Syrian administration and his stance on conflicts with the former Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. Abdi highlighted that Syria is undergoing a historic transformation, though significant challenges persist.

Abdi remarked, “It has been over a month and a half since the fall of the Baathist regime and the historic change in Syria. The Syrian people, across all communities, are generally pleased with this change, particularly the communities in northern and eastern Syria, including the Kurds. Since the Syrian revolution began in 2011, these regions were among the first to join the protests against the regime, making them especially happy with Assad’s fall.”

Ambiguity in Direction

Abdi noted, “While the picture is gradually becoming clearer, the situation remains ambiguous for many in Syria. The country has entered a new phase that will not return to previous conditions. All parties—Syrian citizens, regional powers, and international actors—seek to avoid further civil war or unrest. They aim to capitalize on this opportunity to build a new Syria.”

Speaking to ANHA, he added, “Initially, international powers were apprehensive about the change and those taking charge in Damascus. However, their positions have since become clearer. These actors are willing to engage with the new administration but also want to encourage changes within it. As representatives of northern and eastern Syria, we want this transformation to serve as the foundation for a new phase in Syria.”

Challenges in the New Phase

Abdi emphasized the substantial challenges facing Syria, including a significant security vacuum. “There are reports of violations by parties aiming to destabilize the Syrian regions,” he said. He also pointed to worsening economic conditions, ongoing sanctions, and international hesitation to lift these restrictions. “This hesitation stems from the lack of a clear new administration that meets Syrians’ expectations,” Abdi explained, citing concerns over the political trajectory of the new administration and persistent external attacks on Syrian territory.

Current Realities on the Ground

“Most of Syria is experiencing a relative cessation of hostilities,” Abdi observed, “with minor clashes in some areas but no large-scale battles—except for ongoing attacks in northern and eastern Syria.”

Abdi highlighted several SDF initiatives, such as proposals to halt attacks on Kobani, Tishreen Dam, and Qaraqozak Bridge. “We are working through mediators, primarily the United States, to address these issues. We remain open to any constructive proposals to end these attacks,” he said. However, he stressed that opposing forces continue their aggression. “Our decision is clear: we will not allow forced entry into our areas or the crossing of the Tishreen Dam into the eastern Euphrates at any cost.”

Dialogue with the New Syrian Administration

Discussing the ongoing dialogue, Abdi stated, “The people of northern and eastern Syria are eager to understand the nature of our relationship with the new administration. Our discussions are focused on mutual understanding. We recently held an extended meeting with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham leader Ahmad al-Sharaa. We found common ground on several issues, including the future integration of the SDF into a unified Syrian army, maintaining Syrian territorial integrity, rejecting partition, and promoting political dialogue.”

Abdi clarified, “We envision a unified Syria and have no separatist intentions. Despite rumors, we are not working to build parallel armies or create a state within a state. Our political goals are transparent, and there are no fundamental disagreements on key principles with the new administration. However, discussions continue on implementing these principles, such as integrating the SDF into the Ministry of Defense and forming a unified army. This process will take time, given the SDF’s decade-long existence and the preparations required for a new national force.”

Steps Moving Forward

Abdi revealed that both sides recently exchanged demands and proposals. “We have shared our perspective, and they have presented their own. We are awaiting their response. Once certain points are clarified, we can hold high-level meetings to implement practical steps. These steps, however, require further discussion and agreement,” he said.

Concluding, Abdi refrained from detailing specific demands, stating, “Since these points are still under discussion, I prefer not to disclose them now. What I have shared provides sufficient context for the moment.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.