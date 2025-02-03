SNHR Documents the Death of Three Detainees Under Torture

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has condemned the killing of three detainees under torture by the Public Security Directorate of the Damascus Interim Government. It has called for an independent investigation to hold those responsible accountable and to provide compensation to the victims’ families.

According to an SNHR statement released on Monday, February 3, Mohammad Luay Tayara, Radwan Hussein Mohammad, and Badr Muhyi Saqour were arrested during security raids targeting individuals affiliated with the former Syrian regime. Their bodies were later handed over to their families bearing signs of torture and gunshot wounds.

The statement reaffirmed that the prohibition of torture is an international customary law that cannot be violated under any circumstances. It also stressed that criminal responsibility extends beyond the direct perpetrators to include those who issued orders, colluded, or turned a blind eye to such violations.

The organization called for transparency in the investigation, urging authorities to keep the Syrian public informed of its findings and to ensure that those responsible do not evade justice.

SNHR also emphasized the need for strict measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes, insisting that the transitional government must comply with international legal standards in all security operations.

Additionally, the statement called for judicial and security sector reforms, including the enactment of laws that guarantee judicial independence and prohibit arbitrary detention. It also advocated for restructuring security agencies in line with human rights standards.

The report recommended providing psychological and social support to affected individuals, establishing specialized rehabilitation programs for survivors of detention and torture, and offering material and moral compensation to victims’ families.

To enhance oversight and accountability within security institutions, SNHR urged the formation of independent monitoring committees to prevent future violations. It also stressed the importance of improving communication with families through regular meetings with community representatives to clarify security policies and ensure transparency in reporting arrests and releases.

Furthermore, the organization highlighted the importance of upholding human rights during security operations by training security forces on humane treatment of detainees and ensuring the release of any suspect found to have no involvement in violations.

Arrests confirmed

SNHR also called for expediting legal procedures to settle the status of wanted individuals and establishing a fair mechanism for their reintegration into society. It stressed the need to strengthen the role of local communities in decision-making to ensure fair representation of all groups.

On February 1st, the Public Security Directorate announced the launch of an official investigation into the death of Luay Tayara, who was killed shortly after his arrest in Homs.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of those responsible for his death and their referral to the military judiciary, pledging to ensure justice and transparency in the legal proceedings.

The director of the Public Security Directorate in Homs told the official SANA news agency that the administration remains fully committed to protecting citizens’ rights and dignity. He assured that all legal measures would be taken to guarantee justice and transparency, stating that the results of the investigation would be made public upon completion. He further emphasized, “Regardless of the individual’s identity or previous affiliations, justice will take its full course.”

The death of Luay Tayara shortly after his detention by the Public Security Directorate sparked widespread criticism on social media platforms, particularly targeting the Ministry of Interior and security forces.

The Public Security Directorate and the Military Operations Directorate have recently intensified large-scale security campaigns aimed at pursuing what they describe as “remnants of the former regime,” with the most recent operation taking place in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.