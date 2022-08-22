Syrians Participate in Celebration of Russian Flag Day

The Russian National Flag was raised in the Umayyad Square in Damascus, according to the Syria Times.

In the framework of the Syrian people’s participation in the celebrations of the Russian Flag Day, the Russian National Flag was raised in the Umayyad Square in Damascus, in addition to raising dozens of Syrian and Russian flags.

The event included a motorbike rally, where the participants raised a large Russian flag, as an expression of the firm relations between the two countries.

The participants in the festivity said that the celebration aims at expressing the Syrian people’s gratitude to the Russian people for their supportive stances toward Syria and the Syrian Arab Army in confronting terrorism. They added that the festivity also stresses that Syria and Russia are peace-loving countries, asserting that the Russian flag symbolizes peace.

The Russian flag was also painted with lights on the building of Dar al-Assad for Culture and Arts in Damascus.

The current Russian flag was approved 30 years ago, on November 1st, 1991, and on August 20th, 1994, the Russian flag was established by order of the Russian President.

The white colour in the Russian flag symbolizes nobility and honesty, the blue colour symbolizes loyalty and chastity, and the red one symbolizes courage.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.