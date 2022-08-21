Syria and Russia Say U.S. Plundering of Oil is Behind the Syrians’ Suffering

The two bodies called on the international community to take strict measures to stop smuggling Syrian resources, according to the Syria Times.

The Syrian and Russian ministerial coordinating bodies on the return of the displaced Syrians affirmed that the U.S. plundering Syrian oil is the reason behind the difficult humanitarian situation that the Syrian people are suffering from.

In a joint statement, the two bodies called on the international community, especially neighbouring countries of Syria, to take strict measures to stop smuggling the resources of the Syrian people abroad.

Also, they called for activating the role of UN institutions in providing additional initiatives to expand their humanitarian activity in Syria and implement projects related to reconstruction, as stipulated in the UN Security Council resolution no. 2642.

The two bodies stressed the importance of working in this context towards lifting sanctions first on those institutions that contribute to the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities.

The two bodies said that Russia and Syria strongly condemn the occupation of Syrian lands and the plundering of the resources of the Syrian people by the occupying forces.

According to the data from the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources, the U.S. and its allies loot daily about 66,000 barrels of extracted oil.

The two bodies indicated that they are continuing their work to assist Syrian citizens in the safe, voluntary return to the country and in building and reconstructing the country.

So far, 2,406,840 Syrian citizens have returned to their places of permanent residence.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.