SDF Carries Out 3 Operations Against Turkish Forces

The SDF said it led three operations against Turkish forces deployed on the border, killing seven, according to North Press.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Thursday the success of three operations against Turkish forces deployed on the Turkish-Syrian border, killing seven soldiers.

In a statement published on its official website, the SDF said, “In total seven soldiers of the Turkish occupying army were killed, [including a commander and an intelligence member] and at least three others were injured as a result of the three successful operations,” describing them as “Legitimate Response Operations.”

On August 16th, Turkey escalated the shelling of contact lines in northeastern Syria, leading to a huge wave of displacement and claiming the lives of civilians, including children, in addition to targeting posts of government forces.

The operations took place inside Turkish territory, including Urfa, Gaziantep and Mardin, according to the SDF.

“Our forces will continue the retaliation operations against the repeated aggressions of the Turkish occupying army,” the statement added.

