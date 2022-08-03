Nusra Mourns Zawahiri: What About its “Moderation” Project?

The HTS has been trying to distance itself from al-Qaeda, according to Athr Press.

Jabhat al-Nusra (Tahrir al-Sham and its allies), which controls some areas of northwestern Syria, expressed condolences over the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. It seeks to show itself in a state of moderation after being included on the global “terrorism” list.

Abdul Rahim Atoun, a senior religious leader of Jabhat al-Nusra, wrote on al-Nusra’s Telegram channel, “Rest in peace,” commenting on the news of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s death.

It has already been reported that Jabhat al-Nusra is part of al-Qaeda and welcomed the 9/11 attacks in the United States. But to get rid of the label of “terrorism,” it tried in Syria to show itself in a state of “moderation.” It became involved with other “Islamic groups” and called itself Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), officially distancing itself from the al-Qaeda organization. An article published by the al-Monitor website indicates that HTS is still affiliated with the al-Qaeda organization, although it denies this fact.

Zawahiri’s condolences are contrary to HTS’ attempts to present itself in a state of moderation. It has recently taken drastic measures to “re-brand” itself through restructuring its organization and changing its ranks. For example, instead of using the term “emir,” it began using military ranks such as captain and general.

