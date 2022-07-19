Syria Vice-chair of 9th General Assembly of 2003 UNESCO Convention States

The conference was held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris from 5th to 7th July 2022, with the participation of 180 states, according to SANA.

Syria was elected vice-chair of the 9th session of the General Assembly of States Parties to the 2003 UNESCO Convention for protecting Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for two years, 2022 to 2024.

The website of the Culture Ministry said that Syria participated in the 9th session of the States Parties Conference to the 2003 convention for protecting the intangible cultural heritage.

The conference was held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris from 5th to 7th July 2022, with the participation of 180 states, to discuss issues necessary for safeguarding living heritage around the world and the future of the 2003 Convention.

These included notably the global reflection on the listing mechanisms of the Convention, the Plan for the use of the resources of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund and the accreditation of non-governmental organizations. In addition, twelve new members of the Committee were elected.

Syria, UNFPA

In a relevant story, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bashar al-Jaafari, discussed on Monday with Luay Shabaneh, the Regional Director for United Nations Population Fund for the Arab States (UNFPA), means of enhancing cooperation between Syria and the International Organization.

Jaafari hailed the Fund’s task in Syria, which acts away from politicization, stressing the need for applying UNSC resolution No. 2642 of 2022, particularly in carrying out the early recovery projects, electricity, water and delivering humanitarian aid to the needy people.

Jaafari called for more efforts to remove the economic embargo that impedes the country’s early recovery projects.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.