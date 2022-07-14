Syria, Iran Discuss Cooperation in Domain of Cities Urban Management

The minister of Local administration met with the Mayor of Tehran to discuss cooperation, according to SANA.

Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Eng. Hussein Makhlouf has discussed with the Mayor of Tehran, Dr. Alireza Zakani, ways to exchange experiences in the field of the urban management of cities to meet the requirements of population growth.

That came during a meeting between the two sides in Tehran Thursday, attended by the Syrian Ambassador to Iran, Dr. Shafiq Dayoub.

Makhlouf highlighted the importance of cooperation in the affairs of local administration and municipalities with the Iranian side in a way that enhances services and development, social and investment projects in Syria.

Read Also: Assassinations Target Iranian Militiamen in Quneitra

Minister Makhlouf touched on the possibility of benefiting from the Iranian experience in dealing with the housing issue, and from its expertise and modern technology in the domain of solid waste recycling.

For his part, Ambassador Dayoub stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of municipalities, especially waste recycling, and working to benefit from environmentally friendly renewable energies.

In turn, Zakani presented the work programs and management system of the city of Tehran, including infrastructure, metro networks, basic services, green spaces and the urban system.

He affirmed the Tehran Municipality’s readiness to cooperate with the Ministry of Local Administration and Environment and the Damascus governorate as well as to transfer expertise to the Syrian side.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to hold technical meetings for specialists to study aspects of cooperation and develop targeted work plans to reach results that serve the requirements of cities and population and service expansion.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.