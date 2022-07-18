5 Files of Syrian “War Criminals” Revealed to Dutch Police

A Syrian-Palestinian was arrested in the Netherlands weeks ago after he was accused of crimes against humanity, according to Syria TV.

The Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression revealed the evidence adopted by the Dutch authorities leading to the arrest of the leader of the al-Quds Brigade weeks ago after he was accused of “war crimes” in Syria in recent years. It pointed out that there are four other files of “war criminals” with the dutch police submitted since the end of 2020.

The center filed a legal complaint against the 34-year-old Syrian Palestinian (M) to the Dutch police. They arrested him last May and referred him to the investigating judge on charges related to suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Syria. in recent years.

Five witnesses, including his victims:

Tarek Hokan, director of the Strategic Litigation Project at the Syrian Media Center, said in an interview with Syria TV website, that the complaint file submitted by the center included a set of evidence proving the suspect committed a series of violations that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Among that evidence is five testimonies of witnesses, three of whom were direct victims of the suspect’s crimes,” he said.

The file contained lists of victims documented in the Violations Documentation Center project databases, as well as surveys prepared by the center’s litigation team, and a range of visual evidence and information from open sources.

“The suspect participated with the security services by shooting at peaceful demonstrators in Syria, and at a later stage as the leader of a group in the al-Quds Brigade militia allied with the regime forces. He participated in the arrest and delivery of many citizens to the security services, where they were severely tortured, in addition to many other violations,” Hokan said.

“The file of the arrested suspect (M) was one of five files submitted by the Syrian Center for Information and Freedom of Information to the Dutch police at the end of 2020. We believe that he has been arrested and charged only now,” he said.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.