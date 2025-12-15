Massive Fundraising Campaign for Syrian “Sydney Hero” Ahmed Al-Ahmad

Chris Minns, Premier of New South Wales, Australia, posted a photograph on his X platform account of the 43-year-old Ahmed in his hospital bed during his visit on Monday.

Minns wrote in tribute: “Ahmed is a true hero. Last night, his rare courage undoubtedly saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist, risking his own.” He added that he was “honored to visit him today to convey the thanks and appreciation of all the residents of New South Wales.”

Mustafa, Ahmed’s cousin, revealed in televised remarks that his relative was unfamiliar with handling weapons, yet he still rushed to confront the gunman yesterday to save the lives of many people. He called on all Australians to pray for him, emphasizing that he is “100% a hero.”

Donations Surge

Donations raised for the Syrian national, Ahmed Al-Ahmad—the man who was shot while heroically disarming the attacker during the tragic shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney—have surpassed the one-million-dollar mark.

Al-Ahmad, a 43-year-old father of two and a fruit shop owner, was transported to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his shoulder after wrestling the shooter at Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Video footage documented Al-Ahmad’s heroic act as he moved through a car park before grappling with the armed assailant and seizing his firearm.

The widely circulated footage prompted the launch of a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to support Al-Ahmad. The campaign has exceeded one million US dollars, with over 18,000 donations. American billionaire Bill Ackman contributed $100,000 to the drive, according to the British newspaper *The Daily Mail*.

Moments before rushing towards the attacker, Ahmed Al-Ahmad told his cousin, Jozi Alakneng, that he would risk his life. Alakneng recounted to journalists: “He told me, ‘I will die. Please go see my family and tell them I was killed to save people’s lives.'”

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns praised Al-Ahmad’s bravery, stating that “more lives would have been lost if not for the courage and selflessness of Ahmed.”

The mass shooting that occurred on Sunday night resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people, with dozens more sustaining serious injuries.

The primary attacker, Sajed Akram (50), was killed by police at the scene, while his son, Naveed (24), identified as the second assailant, was taken to the hospital.

