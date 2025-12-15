Controversy in Suweida Following the Assassination of Poet and Activist Anwar Fawzat al-Sha’ir

The assassination of poet and political activist Anwar Fawzat al-Sha’ir in his home village of Bousan, in eastern rural Suweida, has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions about those responsible and their motives. The killing comes amid growing security tensions and ongoing armed disorder in the province.

Al-Sha’ir was shot three times with a military-grade weapon—once in the head, chest, and foot—triggering competing narratives and grave accusations that quickly engulfed the province.

Public blame has focused squarely on the National Guard forces, the dominant power in Suweida. In a Facebook post, Suweida’s security director, Suleiman Abdul Baqi, directly accused these forces of targeting al-Sha’ir because of his outspoken views.

Tensions escalated further after local accounts claimed that National Guard units imposed a security cordon and closed off access to Bousan immediately following the killing. Many residents interpreted the move as an attempt to control the scene or silence potential protest.

Al-Sha’ir, who also served as Bousan’s mayor, was well known for his critical commentary. In his final social media posts—widely shared after his death—he condemned local armed factions, describing them as a “tail” of the former regime. Activists also circulated an audio clip, allegedly recorded by al-Sha’ir, criticising manipulation and abuses by these groups. His remarks have led many to view the assassination as politically driven.

Sheikh Laith al-Bal’ous mourned him as a “martyr for the word of truth”, while his brother posted on Facebook that “his mind will know no rest until we return the blow twofold.”

Yet the situation remains marked by contradiction. Local sources in Bousan have disputed reports of a security siege, stating that the family was able to retrieve the body—claims that challenge earlier narratives. No official statement or concrete evidence has yet directly linked the assassination to al-Sha’ir’s recent criticisms.

The killing comes amid a deteriorating security environment in Suweida, which has witnessed a string of assassinations in recent weeks. Most recently, Sheikhs Raed al-Matni and Maher Falhout were reportedly killed, with fingers once again pointing towards the same forces now accused of targeting al-Sha’ir.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.