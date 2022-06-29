UN Suggests Humanitarian Mechanism for Syrian Detainees

The mechanism falls within the humanitarian context, and should not be confused with criminal accountability or the course of justice, according to Baladi News.

The head of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria, Paulo Pinheiro, affirmed his full support for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to reveal the fate of the missing in Syria.

“What we propose to do falls within the humanitarian context. It should not be confused with the course of justice or criminal accountability,” Pinheiro said.

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria called on the member states of the Security Council to seize the opportunity to establish a mechanism to reveal the fate of missing and detained persons in Syria, explaining that it is estimated that at least 100,000 people are missing or have disappeared at the hands of the parties to the conflict in Syria. Syria.

In an interview with Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, Pinheiro said that he made recommendations to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, regarding the establishment of a new mechanism for Syrian detainees and missing persons, stressing that the new mechanism “.

The UN official explained that the new mechanism “does not require the approval or cooperation of the Syrian government,” but he hoped that through their work, “we hope to find a kind of dialogue with the government because they have information.”

