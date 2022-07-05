Round Table Meeting in Moscow “Syria and Russia… War to Peace”

Participants discussed the Russian efforts exerted for Syria’s future and international projects in various fields, according to SANA.

A meeting was held on Monday in the Russian city of Tula in the framework of the 10th international Young Industrial Forum under the title “Engineers of Future… Syria and Russia from war to peace.”

Participants in the round table meeting discussed the Russian efforts exerted for Syria’s future and the international projects in the fields of education, medicine and cooperation with Damascus university.

Syria’s Ambassador in Moscow, Riad Haddad, referred to the Russian role in rebuilding Syria’s future, briefing the participants on some important facts about the U.S.-led terrorist war waged on the country for more 10 years.

The Ambassador added that the war has not ended yet, as some regions are still desecrated by terrorist organizations with limitless support from the Turkish regime in northern Syria.

Damascus university took part in the discussions through video conference.

