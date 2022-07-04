“Message to Moscow and Washington” .. Ankara: We’ll Do What is Necessary in Syria

Turkey is not satisfied with Moscow and Washington's positions regarding its operation in Syria, according to al-Souria Net.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country “will do what is necessary in Syria,” referring to a possible military operation.

But the Turkish top diplomat stressed Monday that Turkey’s steps would be “within the framework of international law,” snubbing at the same time the position taken by Washington and Moscow in the past few days.

Cavusoglu added, “We have repeatedly expressed our disappointment with the U.S. support to the YPG. When it comes to national security, it doesn’t matter who says what – Turkey does what is necessary within the framework of international law.”

He continued, “Russia and the United States do not have the right to tell Turkey what to do,” adding that his country “is not satisfied with the steps taken by Russia,” in this regard.

The Turkish statements indicate that Ankara has not reached any understanding with the United States and Russia so far, regarding the operation it threatens to launch in northern Syria.

Earlier, the U.S. State Department expressed its opposition to the operation, and said that it rejects any step that would “threaten the stability of the region.”

On the other hand, the Russian side has issued more than one statement, without expressing any clear position on what Ankara is demanding so far.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.