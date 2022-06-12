Government to Begin Reparations in Damascus Airport, Activity to Resume Soon

The PM instructed the workers to take all measures that can facilitate and simplify the procedures for the arrival and departure of travellers, the Syria Times.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous instructed workshops to accelerate the work to repair the damage caused to parts of Damascus International Airport due to the recent Israeli aggression that hit the main runway and the equipment room.

The airlines had transferred some of their flights to Aleppo International Airport, with the transfer of all passengers from Damascus to Aleppo Airport and vice versa free of charge, while other flights were suspended to avoid any confusion in the dates of passengers’ flights and to avoid any delay.

During his tour, Arnous was briefed on the situation at the airport.

He also instructed the workers to take all measures that can facilitate and simplify the procedures for the arrival and departure of travellers.

