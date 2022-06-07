Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Aggression on Damascus Countryside

SANA reports that only material damages were reported following an Israeli aggression near Damascus.

The Syrian air defences confronted on Monday evening an Israeli missile aggression that targeted some sites in Damascus’ southern countryside and downed most of the hostile missiles.

“At 23:18 p.m. on Monday 6-6-2022, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites south of Damascus City ”, a military source said in a statement to SANA.

The source added that only material damages were reported.

COMMENT FROM THE SYRIAN OBSERVER

According to reports from opposition media, the strike was carried out in a single wave, resulting in the complete destruction of a weapons factory, without any other sites targeted. Five members of pro-Iranian militias who were protecting the factory, as well as a number of Iranian engineers working on developing weapons, were killed in the strike, according to the Sawt al-Asima Website.

On the other hand, loyalist social media accounts showed a residential building reportedly damaged by the strike. The photos showed a building near the factory and that the factory itself had been cordoned off by members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.