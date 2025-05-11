Tripartite Foreign Ministers’ Summit in Ankara: Syria, Turkey, and Jordan to Tackle Regional Security and Cooperation

Ankara is hosting a high-level trilateral summit Sunday, bringing together the foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, and Jordan to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and the future of joint counterterrorism efforts.

The meeting—chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan—includes the participation of Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

According to Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks will focus on key regional developments and security dynamics. The Turkish delegation is expected to reaffirm its support for the Syrian government’s efforts to consolidate stability and security, while also condemning Israeli aggressions toward Syria and neighbouring countries.

In statements reported by the Anadolu Agency, the summit will underscore the importance of regional cooperation in addressing common challenges, particularly in the fight against terrorism. Turkey will reiterate its firm stance against the presence of any terrorist organizations in the region’s future landscape.

The summit will also highlight the need for regional solutions to regional problems, calling for enhanced collaboration among neighbouring states.

Bilateral Meetings and Security Concerns

On the sidelines of the summit, Minister Fidan is expected to hold separate bilateral discussions with his Jordanian and Syrian counterparts to address shared concerns and explore avenues for deeper coordination.

The timing of the summit is especially notable, coming days after Turkey and Israel held a second round of deconfliction talks in Baku, Azerbaijan. Those discussions reportedly focused on de-escalation in Syria and included Israeli demands to ensure no military force capable of threatening its borders operates near the Syrian frontier, and that Syria remains free of strategic weapons that could endanger Israeli national security.

Turkey’s Position on Syria’s Sovereignty and Sanctions

Speaking on Friday, Fidan reaffirmed Turkey’s strong support for Syria’s territorial integrity. He stated that Ankara is closely monitoring the steps taken by Syria’s transitional government to rebuild its international ties. “The Syrian side knows very well what Turkey represents for them,” he said.

Fidan also criticized the impact of Western sanctions imposed during the Assad era, emphasizing the need for dialogue and persuasion to bridge international divides on Syria policy.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Safadi has likewise voiced his country’s backing for Syria’s reconstruction, calling for efforts that ensure sovereignty, stability, and the protection of all Syrians’ rights. Both Amman and Ankara have condemned recent Israeli strikes on Syrian territory as well as proposals to divide the country along ethnic or sectarian lines.

As regional actors navigate a shifting geopolitical landscape, today’s meeting in Ankara could mark a significant step in consolidating trilateral coordination and laying groundwork for a more stable and cooperative regional framework.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.