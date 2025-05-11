Israeli Newspaper: Syrian Delegation Including Defence Ministry Official Visited Israel Last Month

The Israeli daily Haaretz has revealed that a secret Syrian delegation visited Israel in late April, with the aim of opening a direct communication channel between the two sides, under Emirati mediation.

According to independent Syrian sources cited by the newspaper, the delegation included officials from Quneitra province as well as a prominent figure in the Syrian defence sector. They reportedly held meetings with officials from Israel’s Ministry of Defence on Israeli soil.

Haaretz described the visit as “unannounced and conducted in complete secrecy,” adding that the meetings lasted several days and addressed undisclosed issues.

The covert diplomatic activity coincided with a separate, public visit by a religious delegation of Syrian Druze to the shrine of the Prophet Jethro, which was attended by hundreds.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United Arab Emirates had established a secret channel for indirect talks between Syria and Israel. The discussions reportedly focus on security and intelligence matters, as Syria seeks regional support amid tense relations with Israel.

The channel, according to the Reuters report, was activated just days after Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa visited the UAE on 13 April. While intended to build trust between the two parties, it currently lacks a defined agenda or clear end goals.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.