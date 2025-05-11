Led by Rami Makhlouf: New Alawite Party Seeks Autonomous Rule in Syria’s Coastal Region

A Russian intelligence source has revealed the establishment of the first political party claiming to represent Syria’s Alawite community. Founded in Moscow, the party reportedly aims to pave the way for the creation of an autonomous coastal region under the nominal authority of Damascus.

Speaking to Erem News on condition of anonymity, the source said the party is led by Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf—the cousin of deposed president Bashar al-Assad. The main objective, he added, is to push for a self-governing coastal zone while maintaining a symbolic link to the central government in Damascus.

The source emphasized that Makhlouf’s appointment as party leader resulted from international consensus rather than a grassroots initiative from within the Alawite community. Many Alawites, he noted, remain sceptical of Makhlouf due to his long-standing ties to the Assad regime and its abuses—despite his repeated attempts to distance himself from the regime since 2019.

According to the same source, several prominent Alawite figures were initially considered by key international stakeholders, including Israel, Russia, the United States, Turkey, and the European Union, before Makhlouf was ultimately chosen.

The move is widely seen as an effort to redraw Syria’s internal map in a manner reminiscent of the pre-state era prior to 1920—but this time under the façade of a unified central state.

As for the timeline, the source confirmed that the initiative has entered its final logistical phase, stating it is “only a matter of time before it comes into effect.”

Calls for autonomy among the Alawite community have grown since the wave of violence and reported abuses in the coastal region in March. The demands mirror similar aspirations voiced by Kurdish populations in Syria’s northeast.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.