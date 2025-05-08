Macron Seeks to Lift Sanctions on Syria, While Sharaa Confirms Damascus Negotiating with Tel Aviv

French President Emmanuel Macron informed his Syrian counterpart, President Ahmad al-Sharaa, that if Syria maintains its current trajectory, Europe would respond in kind—beginning with a gradual lifting of EU sanctions and followed by pressure on American partners to do the same.

Sharaa confirmed that his country had engaged in indirect talks with Israel to de-escalate tensions, even as Israeli airstrikes on Syria continue. Earlier, Reuters reported that the United Arab Emirates had established a backchannel for discussions between Israel and Syria, as Damascus seeks regional support to manage its increasingly strained relationship with Tel Aviv.

During Sharaa’s visit to the Élysée Palace in Paris on Wednesday, Macron criticized Israeli actions in Syria as “unacceptable,” stating:

“Regarding airstrikes and incursions, I believe these are bad practices. A country’s security cannot be ensured by violating the territorial integrity of its neighbor.”

Macron also expressed his intention to pursue a phased removal of EU sanctions on Syria, contingent on the country’s continued progress. He added that France would advocate for a similar shift in Washington.

“I informed the president that if he continues on this path, we will respond accordingly—first by gradually lifting European sanctions, then by pressing our American partners to do the same,” Macron said.

Macron Calls for Protection of All Syrians and Accountability for Sectarian Violence

Macron urged Sharaa to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of all Syrians “without exception.” He underscored the importance of prosecuting those responsible for recent sectarian violence targeting Druze communities, as well as the massacres of Alawites in March. He also called on the EU to “systematically sanction the perpetrators of these crimes.”

Additionally, Macron revealed that France is working to persuade the United States to delay its planned military withdrawal from Syria, framing sanctions relief as a key tool to promote stability.

Sharaa Addresses Border Security and Cooperation

Sharaa stated that discussions with Macron covered border security, continued Israeli attacks, and the situation along the Lebanese frontier.

“We demonstrated that we are a serious partner in combating drug trafficking and have cooperated with the OPCW,” Sharaa said, adding that Syria had opened its doors to the international investigation committee probing sectarian attacks.

The president affirmed that the Syrian government had responded swiftly to sectarian violence, stressing his administration’s efforts to break with an authoritarian past in which sectarianism was instrumentalized.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.