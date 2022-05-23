Protesters in al-Bab End Sit-in

Protesters ended the sit-in in al-Bab that started after the release of Mohammed al-Mustafa, according to Baladi News.

On Sunday, it was announced that civil sit-in-based events in al-Bab, east of Aleppo, had been dispersed after four days. The decision followed responses to the protesters’ demands to remove the head of the military police branch in Bab city and refer him for investigation.

The protests at al-Bab followed (B, born in 1992, despite Mustafa admitting to having committed crimes during his military service with the Fourth Division in Damascus.

In its statement announcing the dispersal of the sit-in, the demonstrators thanked all revolutionary participants from the cities of Azaz, Tadef, Afrin, and Maraa, as well as all revolutionary bodies and figures from the city of Bab, all of which participated in the sit-in.

The statement explained that its demands to the commander of the military police were met, but that the demand for accountability of Hamido al-Juhaishi remained under the Syrian National Army’s control. The statement pledged to continue holding Juhaishi accountable to the judiciary.

Juhaishi, a leader of the Syrian National Army, is accused of conspiring with the military police chief in Bab to remove the accused from prison and protect him.

The interim government’s Ministry of Defense issued a statement saying that after reviewing the decision of the inquiry commission, which was formed pursuant to administrative order No. 142 on May 19th, and after the Minister of Defense’s visit to the military police department to Bab to oversee investigations related to Mustafa’s release. The ministry decided to dismiss the head of the military police branch, Colonel Abdul Latif Khaled al-Ahmad, and assign Major Obeida al-Masry to lead the Bab branch. The ministry also decided to pursue investigations and refer the accused to a military court, according to the ministry’s statement.

