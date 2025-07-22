Syrian Government Announces Dates for “International Exhibition for Reconstruction of Syria”

The Syrian government announced on Sunday that the “International Exhibition for the Reconstruction of Syria” (Emaar) will be held from 29 October to 1 November.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Seven Gates Hotel (Sheraton) in Damascus, attended by the Ministers of Economy and Industry, Energy, and Public Works and Housing. According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the event included a visual presentation outlining Syria’s reconstruction phase, investment opportunities, and key sectoral needs.

In his remarks, Dr Mohammed Nidal al-Shaar, Minister of Economy and Industry, stated that Syria is working to build a modern state founded on sovereignty, efficiency and transparency. He noted that hundreds of industrial facilities have resumed operations in recent months, signalling a recovery in the national economy.

Al-Shaar added that, since the “liberation,” the government has taken significant steps to stimulate economic growth, support domestic industries and modernise legislation to balance stability with sustainable development. This includes a shift towards a competitive, free-market economy based on efficiency and national interest. He described the exhibition as part of Syria’s renewed economic launch—”a message that the country has entered the reconstruction phase with confidence and resolve.”

Rebuilding Syria’s Energy Sector

Engineer Mohammed al-Bashir, Minister of Energy, stressed that despite 14 years of war and destruction, Syria is now paving the way towards a brighter future. He noted that the systematic targeting of infrastructure had not broken the will of the Syrian people, who are now moving steadily to rebuild what was destroyed.

Al-Bashir explained that the Ministry of Energy is working to restart power stations and water pumping facilities after years of stagnation and has begun re-establishing Syria’s connection to the regional electricity grid to ensure reliable energy supply. New contracts for large-scale power generation plants have also been signed, with projects expected to come online in the coming years.

He extended an open invitation to allied nations and serious investors to participate in rebuilding Syria’s energy sector.

A National Effort with Private Sector Engagement

Engineer Mustafa Abdul Razzaq, Minister of Public Works and Housing, spoke of ongoing efforts to revive halted projects—suspended during what he referred to as the “former regime’s war”—with a focus on private sector engagement and carefully planned urban development.

He described the reconstruction process as a comprehensive national responsibility, requiring the state to proceed cautiously and in accordance with priorities that serve citizens’ needs and restore dignified living conditions across all cities and towns. He praised the initiative to organise this exhibition and all efforts aimed at supporting Syria’s reconstruction phase.

