Syria Launches Damascus Media Gate Project to Boost Film and Tourism Sectors

In a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace on Monday, June 29, the Syrian government signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Information and Al-Maha International Media Production Company to launch the Damascus Media Gate—a new flagship initiative in the fields of media, cinema, and tourism.

The signing took place in the presence of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Minister of Information Hamza al-Mustafa, several cabinet members, and prominent media figures.

In his remarks during the event, Minister Mustafa described the project as “a promising strategic endeavor,” calling it Syria’s first fully integrated media, film, and tourism production city. He added that the initiative is expected to create more than 4,000 direct jobs and an additional 9,000 seasonal employment opportunities.

The Damascus Media Gate project is seen as a major step toward revitalising Syria’s media landscape and aligning it with international standards in content creation, production quality, and artistic innovation.

Al-Maha International is regarded as one of the region’s leading production companies, known for its socially conscious and historically themed dramas. It has built a reputation for using cutting-edge technology in film and television production while addressing issues relevant to diverse segments of society.

The Ministry of Information stated that this partnership reflects Syria’s broader vision to develop its national media through regional and international cooperation. The goal, officials say, is to build a new visual identity for post-war Syria—one that can both counter disinformation campaigns and highlight pressing political, economic, and social issues affecting the Syrian people.

