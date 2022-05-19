Interim Inquiry Commission Formed for Release of Former Assad Forces Officer in al-Bab

The Ministry of Defense of the interim government has issued a decision to form a commission of inquiry on the release of a regime official, according to SNA.

The Ministry of Defense of the interim government has issued a decision to form a commission of inquiry on the release of the former recruiter of the Assad regime’s Fourth Division militia from the al-Bab military police branch.

“In response to the action of the head of the military police branch in al-Bab, Colonel Abdul Latif al-Ahmad, in relation to the case of the released accused Mohamed Hassan al-Mustafa, the minister is forming an interim military commission of inquiry,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the commission is composed of senior officers: Brigadier General Ahmed al-Kurdi, director of the military police department (as president), Brigadier General Abdullah al-Khoutabi (as a member), and Major Bashar al-Hammoud (as both a member and rapporteur).

The ministry stated that the commission’s task is to investigate the decision to release colonel Abdul Latif al-Ahmad from the accused recruit Mohammed al-Mustafa, who is being held by the al-Bab military police branch on charges of defamation, murder, and rape.

The statement noted that the commission would complete its investigations within a maximum of 72 hours. This timeframe could be extended only once. After this, the subject will be submitted to the Minister of Defense for legal action.

