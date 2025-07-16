Syria: Ceasefire and Full Reintegration Agreement Reached in Suweida

A major agreement has been reached between Syrian authorities and Druze community leaders in Suweida, paving the way for a full reintegration of the province into the Syrian state and the immediate implementation of a ceasefire, according to an official statement released Wednesday by the Druze Religious Council in Suweida.

The agreement, described as comprehensive, affirms Syria’s sovereignty over all of Suweida and calls for the restoration and reactivation of state institutions across the province. It also includes provisions for protecting civilians, regulating weapons, and addressing recent violence.

Key Provisions

The deal stipulates:

A full and immediate ceasefire , with all parties halting military operations and any form of aggression against state forces or their checkpoints.

The withdrawal of the army to its barracks , with internal security responsibilities transferred to local police forces composed of trusted officers and personnel from Suweida.

Deployment of internal security checkpoints across Suweida by the Syrian police and local law enforcement personnel to ensure stability and public safety.

Creation of a monitoring committee , jointly composed of government officials and Druze clerics, to oversee the ceasefire and enforce compliance.

Regulation of heavy weapons , in coordination with the Ministries of Interior and Defense, to eliminate armed presence outside the state’s framework, with sensitivity to the region’s social and historical context.

Reactivation of all state institutions throughout Suweida under Syrian law and administrative structures.

Guarantees for civil rights , emphasizing equality, justice, and national reconciliation.

Investigation into recent violations , with a joint fact-finding committee tasked with identifying perpetrators, compensating victims, and restoring rights in accordance with Syrian law.

Reopening and securing the Damascus–Suweida highway , under the full protection of the Syrian state.

Immediate improvement of basic services , including water, electricity, fuel, and healthcare across the province.

Disclosure of the fate of the disappeared and the release of detainees arrested during the recent unrest.

Formation of a joint committee to oversee the implementation of all agreed-upon terms.

Presidential Response

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Presidency issued a strong statement condemning the recent violence in parts of Suweida, labeling the incidents as “criminal and unlawful acts that cannot be justified under any circumstances.” The statement affirmed the state’s unwavering commitment to investigate all related events and hold all perpetrators—individuals or groups—accountable under the law.

The government stressed that justice and accountability remain central pillars of national policy and pledged to preserve the safety and rights of Suweida’s residents. “No party will be allowed to jeopardize the province’s security or disrupt its stability,” the statement said.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.