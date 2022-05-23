Divorce Rates in Syria on the Rise

The Third Sharia Judge in Damascus, Khaled Jendiyya, said that divorces and polygamous marriages are on the rise in Syria, according to North Press.

Divorce rates in Syria increased compared to the previous years, the third Sharia Judge in Damascus, Khaled Jendiyya, said on Friday.

Jendiyya attributed this to the bad economic conditions that Syria has been experiencing.

He added that poverty and other personal reasons such as age differences between spouses and lack of consistency and understanding cause family problems which often end in divorce.

“According to recent statistical data, in 2020 there were 30,000 marriages and 10,000 divorce cases, while in 2019, there were 26,000 marriages and 9,500 divorce cases,” Jendiyya noted.

He also mentioned an increase in polygamous marriage rates. As a result of war and youth migration, women have become forced to accept the idea of being second wives.

