FAO and Agriculture Ministry Discuss Fisheries in Syria

An integrated strategy was adopted to develop fisheries in Syria, targeting the production of 60,000 tons, according to SANA.

Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, Mohammed Hassan Qatana, discussed with a delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), represented by the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM), the situation of the fisheries and fish farming in Syria.

During a meeting with the delegation, Qatana discussed the priorities through which the fisheries sector can be developed, along with the possibility of expanding household fish farming and sustaining fresh and marine water for its vital role in supporting the food security in Syria.

Read Also: Government Measures Prevent Export of Food Products to Ensure Need of Syrian Market

“An integrated strategy was adopted to develop fisheries, targeting production of 60,000 tons. These projects need organizing and scientific cadres capable to manage them, so experts from the FAO were hired to obtain products with the greatest added value along with organizing this sector starting with producing fingerlings and ending with marketing the products.” Qatana said in a press statement.

Dr Husam Hamza from the Commission referred to its role represented by supporting this strategic sector that contributes to the food security and improves the livelihood of farmers and citizens.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.