Government Measures Prevent Export of Food Products to Ensure Need of Syrian Market

The Syrian government has banned producers from exporting some products, in order to ensure Syrian food security, according to al-Watan.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous approved the Economic Committee’s recommendation to suspend exports for only two months for each of the following products: garlic, onions, potatoes, vegetable margarine, animal margarine, animal butter, vegetable oils, eggs, olive oil. The decision was also extended to ban the export of legumes of all kinds and to prevent the export of wheat and its products, as well as chicken.

Read Also: Amr Salem Reassures Citizens About Wheat



This is part of the government’s plan, which was adopted with the aim of dealing with the current global reality. The plan also aims to counter, avoid, or minimize any possible repercussions due to international developments in the internal economic situation. The decision comes with the aim of increasing the supply of basic products and food supplies and securing the need of the local market during the current period, including the holy month of Ramadan.

The Council also agreed to assign the Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade to coordinate with the Ministries of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, and Agriculture and Agrarian Reform to study and control the availability of basic commodities in the local market.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.