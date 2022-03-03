Within 24 Hours: 12 Syrian Soldiers Injured in Idleb and Lattakia

The Russian Reconciliation Center reported that 12 Syrian army soldiers were injured in the Idleb and Lattakia governorates in the last 24 hours, according to Athr Press.

“Three Syrian soldiers were injured in the Lattakia governorate as a result of a sniper attack by terrorists from the Karkur area on Syrian forces positions in Safsana,” The Russian TASS news agency quoted the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria’s deputy head, General Oleg Zhuravlov, as saying.

Eight soldiers were wounded by artillery shelling carried out by militants from the Qaddoura area on Syrian forces positions in the vicinity of Kafr Batikh. Another soldier was injured during a sniper operation carried out by militants in the Fater area on Syrian army positions, Zhuravlov said.

The countryside of Hama, Lattakia, and Idleb constantly witness a violation of the Russian-Turkish agreement, linked to the ceasefire, with Turkey ensuring that armed groups on the “terrorism” list, led by Jabhat al-Nusra, leave the region. Jabhat al-Nusra is strengthening its influence amid attempts to de-label it as terrorism.

