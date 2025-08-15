Turkey-Syria Military Cooperation: A Strategic Partnership for Stability

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Turkey and Syria signed a significant military cooperation agreement aimed at bolstering Syria’s defense capabilities and fostering regional stability. This agreement marks a pivotal step in the growing relationship between Ankara and Damascus, following the overthrow of the Assad regime in 2024. The partnership underscores Turkey’s commitment to supporting Syria’s military restructuring and territorial integrity while addressing regional security challenges, including counterterrorism and the integration of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into state institutions.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

According to a source from the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the agreement includes the provision of weapon systems and logistical materials to Syria, with Turkey prepared to train the Syrian Arab Army on their use if needed. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) encompasses:

Joint Military Training and Planning : Coordinated efforts to enhance the operational readiness of the Syrian Arab Army through specialized training programs.

: Coordinated efforts to enhance the operational readiness of the Syrian Arab Army through specialized training programs. Information and Expertise Exchange : Sharing of military intelligence and best practices to strengthen Syria’s defense and security capabilities.

: Sharing of military intelligence and best practices to strengthen Syria’s defense and security capabilities. Supply of Military Equipment : Provision of weapons systems, logistical support, and related services to modernize Syria’s armed forces.

: Provision of weapons systems, logistical support, and related services to modernize Syria’s armed forces. Technical Assistance: Deployment of Turkish experts to support the modernization of Syrian military systems, organizational structures, and leadership capabilities.

The agreement also includes advanced training programs in counterterrorism, demining, cybersecurity, military engineering, logistics, and peacekeeping operations, adhering to international best practices. These initiatives aim to build a professional and disciplined Syrian Arab Army capable of safeguarding national security and territorial unity while minimizing risks of violations by untrained factions.

Strategic Context

The military cooperation agreement follows months of intensive negotiations involving foreign and defense ministers, as well as intelligence chiefs from both nations. The fall of the Assad regime in 2024 created an opportunity for Turkey to play a central role in Syria’s transition, particularly in restructuring its armed forces. The Turkish Ministry of Defense emphasized that the agreement enhances Turkey’s regional influence, with the source stating, “Thanks to the expertise of our armed forces, we will continue to support Syria in combating terrorism and strengthening its defense and security capabilities.”

This partnership aligns with Turkey’s broader objective of fostering a secure and stable Syria, free from terrorism, while upholding the country’s territorial integrity. The agreement is part of Syria’s efforts to establish professional national institutions that ensure state sovereignty and the rule of law.

Challenges with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

The agreement comes amid Turkey’s frustration with the stalled implementation of a March 2025 deal between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which aimed to integrate the SDF into Syria’s state institutions. Ankara has accused the SDF of obstructing efforts to unify the country, labeling its policies as “separatist” and a threat to Syria’s territorial integrity.

Recent clashes between the SDF and Syrian government forces, coupled with the SDF’s conference calling for amendments to the constitutional declaration, have heightened tensions. The Turkish Defense Ministry source stated that the SDF “has not implemented any clause of the agreement” and urged immediate compliance with the March deal. The ministry also warned of potential military action against the SDF if it continues to undermine national unity.

Broader Implications

The Turkey-Syria military cooperation agreement represents a strategic move to stabilize Syria and strengthen its national institutions post-Assad. By providing military support and expertise, Turkey aims to position itself as a key partner in Syria’s reconstruction and security reform. The agreement also reflects Ankara’s broader geopolitical strategy to counter separatist movements and ensure stability along its southern border.

The Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported that the agreement facilitates regular exchanges of military personnel for specialized training, enhancing joint operational capabilities. This collaboration is expected to contribute to a modern, disciplined Syrian Arab Army capable of addressing internal and external security threats.

The military cooperation agreement between Turkey and Syria is a significant step toward rebuilding Syria’s defense capabilities and fostering regional stability. By providing weapons, logistical support, and advanced training, Turkey is supporting Syria’s efforts to establish a professional military and maintain territorial unity. However, challenges remain, particularly regarding the integration of the SDF and ongoing tensions over separatist policies. The success of this partnership will depend on both nations’ ability to navigate these complexities while advancing their shared goal of a secure and unified Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.