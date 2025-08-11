Russia Quietly Expands Military Footprint in North-East Syria

Under the cover of darkness, Russian forces have substantially reinforced their presence at Qamishli Airport over the past month, according to exclusive images and sources obtained by Syria TV. The build-up signals Moscow’s strategic pivot to secure its interests in Syria’s volatile north-east amid shifting alliances.

Key Developments

Night-time Build-up : Two Russian cargo aircraft now operate regular dawn and night flights between Qamishli and Hmeimim Air Base, transporting troops, radar systems, and logistical supplies.

Fortified Positions : Newly erected barriers, expanded housing compounds, and relocated command centres are visible in photographs, with the Russian flag now flying over the airport’s main building.

Troop Surge : Around 200 Russian soldiers are currently stationed at the base—a sharp increase from post-Assad drawdowns—alongside three helicopters and round-the-clock radar operations.

Tactical Shifts

Sources report that Russia is taking steps to “avoid attention” by conducting movements under cover of night, even as it carried out its first joint patrol with the SDF in eastern Qamishli last week.

Heavy equipment has been moved from exposed positions into reinforced facilities, while officers’ quarters have been relocated closer to the airport’s fortified entrance.

The expansion corresponds with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin’s statement on 31 July that Russian bases remain “a stabilising factor” in Syria, capable of delivering “humanitarian aid”. Analysts, however, see a dual purpose:

Countering US Influence : Strengthening its presence near SDF-controlled areas as talks between Damascus and the SDF stall. Securing Energy Routes : Qamishli lies close to oil-rich Hasaka, a valuable asset for any power broker.

On the Ground, locals express unease over the frequent, low-flying cargo planes, while Damascus remains silent—underscoring Russia’s de facto autonomy in the region.

As Syria’s transitional government struggles to assert authority, Russia is steadily filling the vacuum—one night flight at a time.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.