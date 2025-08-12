Tripartite Group Formed to Support Ceasefire in Syria’s Suweida Province

Jordan, Syria and the United States have agreed to establish a tripartite working group to support efforts to stabilise a fragile ceasefire in Syria’s Suweida province and assist in reconstruction initiatives.

The agreement followed a meeting in Amman attended by Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack. The talks, held today, built on earlier discussions in the Jordanian capital on 19 July.

The three parties pledged to meet again in the coming weeks to advance their deliberations. They welcomed what they described as the Syrian government’s steps towards community reconciliation, the promotion of civil peace, and investigations into crimes and violations in Suweida. Jordan and the US expressed support for Damascus’s stated readiness to work with relevant UN agencies on these investigations and to expand humanitarian assistance and essential services to affected areas.

In a statement, Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that Suweida and its local communities remain an integral part of the Syrian Arab Republic, and that the rights of its residents would be safeguarded as part of building a secure, unified Syria.

Wael Alwan, a researcher at the Jusoor Centre for Studies, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the initiative came from Jordan, which recognises the urgency of resolving tensions and mutual provocations between Damascus and Tel Aviv. He said US involvement was pivotal, given Washington’s ability to exert pressure on Israel. According to Alwan, the main concern was the situation in Suweida, which had been exacerbated by Israeli intervention. He stressed that there was no intention to internationalise the crisis, and that resolving issues between Israel and Syria was essential to ensuring stability and civil peace.

The talks followed the implementation of a ceasefire on 21 July, brokered by regional and international actors. The agreement brought an end to deadly clashes that erupted on 13 July between local Druze groups and Bedouin tribes, later drawing in Syrian interior and defence ministry forces. While some breaches have been reported, the truce has largely held.

