Syria Warns Against Politicizing Human Rights Council

The foreign minister of Syria, Faisal al-Mekdad, said the question of Human rights should not be used as a pretext to violate the sovereignty of other countries, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister of Syria, Faisal al-Mekdak said that Western countries continue to exploit the Human Rights Council (HRC) and its mechanisms to accuse countries of violating human rights and use this issue as a pretext to interfere in the internal affairs of these countries.

Delivering a speech at the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva via video on Tuesday, Mekdad said that the real goal of the politicized decisions targeting Syria is to provide a cover for the countries which practice aggression, occupation, and support terrorism to use it against the Syrian state.

Mekdad said that Syria believes in constructive dialogue that respects the privacy of states and societies and their cultural and civilized diversity, affirming that the HRC should play the role agreed upon by member states since it was established based on dialogue.

Mekdad indicated that Britain, which is leading initiatives on Syria in the Human Rights Council, has spent four billion dollars on misleading campaigns targeting Syria, according to what was revealed by British media outlets, calling the council to consider these practices and end the work of the politicized mechanisms that it established without the approval of the concerned state.

He added that in light of these challenges, the Syrian state continues to assume its responsibilities and duties in preserving national sovereignty, liberating the Syrian territory from foreign occupation, and combating terrorist groups, in addition to maintaining the lives of its citizens and meeting their basic needs

The Minister noted that Syria emphasized keenness to fulfill its international obligations based on the UN Charter, as the country has finished the discussion of its 3rd national report in the framework of the mechanism of the Universal Periodic Review.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.