Moscow: U.S. Plans to Exploit Sleeper Terrorist Cells in Syria

Russia claims that the U.S. intelligence wants to exploit sleeper terrorist cells to carry out attacks against the Syrian Arab Army, according to SANA.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in a statement that the Russian forces in Syria has information about the U.S. intelligence plans to mobilize sleeping extremists in Syria to carry out attacks against the Syrian Army and the Russian and Iranian military personnel.

He added that the Russian forces in Syria are taking appropriate measures to deal with any possible incidents of this kind.

