The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service accused the U.S. of looting natural resources in Syria and encouraging terrorism there, according to the Syria Times.

On February 8th, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service confirmed that the U.S. is looting natural resources in Syria and is secretly participating in the illegal oil trade.

“American companies continue to loot the Syrian natural resources. Washington also continues to participate in the illegal oil trade, which is produced in the occupied territories in northeastern Syria,” Sputnik quoted the agency as saying in a statement.

Sputnik added that the American occupation forces extract up to three million barrels per month of the raw materials from the fields of the Hassakeh, Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor governorates.”

It is noteworthy that the American occupation continues looting and theft of Syrian resources, as dozens of trucks loaded with stolen crude oil from the Syrian land regularly leave for their bases in Iraqi territory.”

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service revealed that U.S. intelligence plans to incite extremist terrorist groups in Syria to carry out operations against the Syrian Arab Army and its allied forces.

Sputnik said: “To achieve their goals in Syria, the Americans use their close contacts with the so-called armed opposition and with extremist groups. American intelligence plans to direct the sleeper cells of extremists to carry out specific operations against the Syrian governmental organizations and their allies.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.